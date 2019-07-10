Government adopts multipronged approach to give respite to wives deserted by their NRI husbands

The Centre has adopted a multipronged approach to give respite to wives deserted by their Non-resident Indian (NRI) husbands.
To the wives, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will provide counselling, guidance and info about legal procedures.
ANI quoted MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan as saying, on Wednesday.
Steps against such husband may include-filing a judicial case in India, issuing Look Out Circulars, impounding and revocation of Indian passport.
