Government adopts multipronged approach to give respite to wives deserted by their NRI husbands

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/PTI Union government has adopted a multipronged approach to give respite to wives deserted by their Non-resident Indian (NRI) husbands.

The Centre has adopted a multipronged approach to give respite to wives deserted by their Non-resident Indian (NRI) husbands.

To the wives, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will provide counselling, guidance and info about legal procedures.

“Government has adopted a multipronged approach to give respite to wives deserted by their NRI husbands. MEA provides counselling, guidance and info about legal procedures, mechanisms for serving a judicial summons on Overseas Indian husband,” ANI quoted MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan as saying, on Wednesday.

Steps against such husband may include-filing a judicial case in India, issuing Look Out Circulars, impounding and revocation of Indian passport.

[ALSO READ] I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar Card for NRIs with Indian passports: Nirmala Sitharaman