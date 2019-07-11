Got complaints about banks not sanctioning, delaying disbursement under PMAY(U)'s CLSS scheme: Govt

Image Source : PTI PMAY

The government had received complaints about banks either not sanctioning or delaying disbursement to applicants of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said complaints against the banks were sent to the nodal agencies concerned.

"Some complaints have been received about banks either not sanctioning of credit linked subsidy or delaying the subsidy under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) {PMAY (U)," Puri said.

A grievance redressal mechanism has been put in place in the Ministry and at Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) such as National Housing Bank (NHB) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), he said.

Till date, under the CLSS component of the PMAY(U), credit linked subsidy to the tune of Rs 14,482 crore has been disbursed in their home loan accounts of 6.43 lakh beneficiaries, the minister said.

