Google Calendar down; co investigating matter

Navigating to google.calendar.com and the app presented users with a 'Not Found Error 404' message.

New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 21:58 IST
Users across various parts of the world, including India, could not access 'Google Calendar' on Tuesday evening.

Google, on its G Suite Status Dashboard, said: "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar".

Netizens took to Twitter to complain about the outage. While many referred to the disruption as 'snow day', many others shared GIFs of chaotic workplaces to express how their day was like without the popular scheduling solution.

Interestingly, the disruption occurred a few hours after Google G Suite tweeted about 'Scheduling made simpler with @googlecalendar'. 

