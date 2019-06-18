Google Calendar down; co investigating matter

Google Calender

Users across various parts of the world, including India, could not access 'Google Calendar' on Tuesday evening.

Navigating to google.calendar.com and the app presented users with a 'Not Found Error 404' message.

Google, on its G Suite Status Dashboard, said: "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar".

Netizens took to Twitter to complain about the outage. While many referred to the disruption as 'snow day', many others shared GIFs of chaotic workplaces to express how their day was like without the popular scheduling solution.

Interestingly, the disruption occurred a few hours after Google G Suite tweeted about 'Scheduling made simpler with @googlecalendar'.