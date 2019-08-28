Image Source : PTI Good Samaritans who rush accident victims to hospital to get Rs 5,000 reward in Pondy

In a bid to encourage Good Samaritans, the Puducherry government on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 5,000 to those rushing road accident victims to hospitals and helping save lives.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy made the announcement while presenting the budget for the fiscal 2019-'20 in the Assembly. The intention is to encourage voluntary service of the Good Samaritans rushing accident victims for emergency treatment to save precious lives, he said adding that necessary guidelines would be announced soon. Many victims of road accidents succumb to injuries as they are unable to get treatment in the golden hour.