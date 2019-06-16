Goa: Father, son die in car-jeep collision; locals set accused's vehicle on fire

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Goa Road Accident

Locals set a jeep driven by a Maharashtra-based driver on fire, after a father and son duo were killed in a head-on collision at the Siolim-Chopdem bridge on Sunday morning.

The deceased, who died on the spot, have been identified as Judas Fernandes and his son Joao, both residents of Chopdem village in North Goa, who were heading for Sunday church services.

According to police Inspector Navlesh Dessai, the incident occurred after a jeep bearing a Maharashtra registration, driven by one Shekhar Dube from Mumbai, switched lanes and slammed into the oncoming car being driven by Fernandes.

"We have conducted a panchanama. Since the accused has also incurred injuries, a formal FIR will be filed soon," the official said.

Angry locals, who had gathered at the accident site, set fire to the jeep soon after the collision.

ALSO READ:Mumbai: CCTV cameras avert train accident after huge boulder falls on track near Lonavala | Video