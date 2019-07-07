Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
Ghulam Nabi Azad declares poll committee formed by Tanwar as 'invalid'

Tanwar had on Friday formed the election management committee for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls and asked senior state leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, CLP leader Kiran Chaudhary to attend the first such meeting of the panel on July 8.

New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2019 21:10 IST
Image Source : PTI

Congress general secretary incharge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday declared as "invalid" an election management committee formed by state party president Ashok Tanwar.

Azad said only the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has powers to constitute committees related to elections and state Congress presidents cannot do it on their own.

He said the Haryana election committee announced by Tanwar was "invalid" and the AICC's permission was not sought for the same.

Tanwar has decided to continue as Haryana Congress president despite Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president.

Many Haryana Congress leaders have been demanding Tanwar's resignation for a long time. 

