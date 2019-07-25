Ghaziabad schools, colleges to stay closed till July 30 in view of Kanwar yatra

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

In view of heavy inflow of kanwarias (Shiv devotees) in the city, the District Magistrate (DM), here on Thursday, ordered closure of all educational institutions in the district till July 30.

In his order Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said all schools, including primary, intermediate, recognised by CBSE and ICSE boards, and all colleges, including engineering, management and medical, must remain closed from July 25 to July 30.

The copies of the order have been sent to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Division Information Officers (DIOs), directors and principals of all educational institutions as well as media houses for free publication.

