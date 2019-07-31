Ghaziabad hospitals remain closed to oppose NMCB

Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
Ghaziabad IMA president Dr D.P. Singh told the media the NMCB, if made into law, would cost dear to patients and downgrade the quality of medical profession.

Ghaziabad Published on: July 31, 2019 18:29 IST
Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other health facilities remained closed, here on Wednesday, to show solidarity with the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call against the National Medical Commission Bill (NMCB) 2019.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha recently.

Ghaziabad IMA president Dr D.P. Singh told the media the NMCB if made into law, would cost dear to patients and downgrade the quality of the medical profession.

The Bill proposes to extend reservation to private medical colleges and will allow pharmacists, paramedics and nursing staff to prescribe medicine.

Nearly 100 doctors, including the IMA state president Dr Rajiv Goel, were present during the press conference at IMA Bhawan in the Raj Nagar locality of Ghaziabad. 

