Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, to join IAF

Image Source : TWITTER Garima Abrol, wife of Squadron Leader Samir Abrol.

Garima Abrol, wife of Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed earlier this year in Bengaluru while test flying a Mirage 2000 fighter jet, is all set to join the Indian Air Force (IAF).

She has cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Garima Abrol is likely to join the IAF in January 2020.

"Mrs Garima Abrol, wife of Sqn ldr Samir Abrol who martyred in Mirage2000 fighter plane crash while test flying it at HAL Airport. To join Air Force Academy. Woman of exceptional substance and will join @IAF_MCC in Jan 2020. Not all woman are made equal some are Armed forces Wives," announced retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra on Twitter.

Here's what happened on February 1

On February 1, Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol (33) and Siddhartha Negi (31) were killed after the Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed. Though the pilots made a bid to eject, they were caught in the flames as the plane crashed with a huge explosion.

“This morning, a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft on an acceptance sortie after upgrade crashed at the HAL Airport, Bengaluru,” a Defence public relation officer had said in a statement, reported PTI.

“Both occupants sustained fatal injuries. Further details are awaited. Investigation into the cause of accident is being ordered,” he added.

A police official had said, “The body of one the pilots was completely charred while the second pilot was rushed to the Command hospital.”

Image Source : PTI/FILE Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft after it crashed in Bengaluru

