Four workers cleaning septic tank die after inhaling poisonous gas: Police

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
The workers, three of them who were privately hired and one belonging to the Public Health Department, had entered the tank to clean it when the incident occurred, police said.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Published on: June 26, 2019 22:19 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Four workers died of suspected asphyxiation after inhaling some poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Haryana's Rohtak Wednesday, police said.

The workers, three of them who were privately hired and one belonging to the Public Health Department, had entered the tank to clean it when the incident occurred, they said.

"They entered the tank to clean it, but as they were engaged in doing their job, they inhaled some poisonous gas and died," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, Gorakhpal said over phone.

He said all the four were in the age group of 22-30 years. 

An investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

