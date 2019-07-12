Friday, July 12, 2019
     
  Former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki booked by CBI for alleged corruption in Rs 3.20 crore govt project

Former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki booked by CBI for alleged corruption in Rs 3.20 crore govt project

Abhay Parashar
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 19:53 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in a government project worth Rs 3.20 crore. 

It was alleged that Nabam Tuki awarded the government project to his brother Nabam Tagam in 2003 for wrongful gains without following norms and inviting tenders. Tuki was then the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the state. 

Tuki's brother, who was then director civil supplies, and the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika have also been booked. 

