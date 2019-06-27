Five more Sainik schools to be established in country; MoUs signed with state governments: Rajnath Singh

Image Source : PTI Government to set up more sainik schools: Rajnath Singh

The government plans to establish five more Sainik Schools at Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar (Rajasthan), Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), Sambalpur (Odisha) and Warangal (Telangana), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Stressing on the assurance, Singh said, "MoUs have been signed with the state governments, which is done after the state government provides annual financial assistance of about Rs 80 crore to the Sainik schools."

The Centre, in turn, provides annual financial assistance of about Rs 80 crore to the Sainik Schools.

Presently, at least 22 three-star generals, currently serving in the armed forces are alumni of Sainik schools.

Moreover, the 31 Sainik schools in the country are also providing 25% of the cadets selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla. This comes at a time when the armed forces are finding it increasingly tough to attract bright youngsters with “requisite officer-like qualities” into their fold.

The Indian Army, as of now, is struggling under the shortage of 7,399 officers, while the number is 1,545 for Navy and 483 for IAF.

Back in 1961, the Sainik schools were established with the aim of preparing boys physically, mentally and academically, which helped them make an entry into NDA.

This also helped them reduce regional and class imbalances in the office cadre to ensure all-India representation after the martial race policy of British India.

According to a senior officer, the Sainik schools are acting as desperately needed feeder institutions for the NDA.

"Literally hundreds of serving two-star, one-star and other military officers, apart from dozens of IAS, IPS and other Civil Services officers, are from Sainik Schools,” he said.

“Some have even reached four-star ranks in recent times like Air Chief Marshals P V Naik and Arup Raha as well as Generals Dalbir Singh Suhag and Deepak Kapoor. But the sheer number currently serving in top ranks is simply staggering,” the officer said.

