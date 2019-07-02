Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
  FIR against Azam Khan, 10 other SP leaders for derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada

FIR against Azam Khan, 10 other SP leaders for derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada

Akash Saxena, a BJP leader from Rampur has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party Azam Khan and 10 other leaders from the party. In the complaint, it is mentioned that Khan had allegedly passed derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 12:34 IST
FIR registered against Azam Khan

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, along with 10 other SP leader, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada. 

The FIR was lodged on Monday on a complaint filed by Akash Saxena, a BJP leader from Rampur and an associate of Jaya Prada.

The complainant alleged that on June 30, Azam Khan while addressing the electorate for the first time since his win in the Lok Sabha elections, had used foul language against Jaya Prada.

The FIR has been registered under Section 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 in the Information Technology Act.

During the Lok Sabha elections, too, Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against the veteran Bollywood actress.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underpants," he had said in an election rally.

Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha after defeating Jaya Prada, who fought on a BJP ticket.

