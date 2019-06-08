Haryana: Two kids, woman die in fire at private school in Faridabad

Image Source : PTI Fire at school in Faridabad

Two children and a woman died after fire broke out at a private school in Faridabad on Saturday. The incident was reported from Dabua colony of the region.

According to news agency ANI, the fire was reported from a cloth godown, located on the floor below the school.

Cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained. Prima facie, short circuit seemed to be the cause of the fire. However, the actual cause will only be ascertained after probe.

Commenting on the incident, police said the fire department is on the spot and efforts to douse flames continue.

More details are awaited.

