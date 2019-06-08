Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
Haryana: Two kids, woman die in fire at private school in Faridabad

A fire was reported from a private school in Faridabad, in which two children and a woman have died.

New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2019 13:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

Two children and a woman died after fire broke out at a private school in Faridabad on Saturday. The incident was reported from Dabua colony of the region. 

According to news agency ANI, the fire was reported from a cloth godown, located on the floor below the school. 

Image Source : ANI

Cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained. Prima facie, short circuit seemed to be the cause of the fire. However, the actual cause will only be ascertained after probe. 

Commenting on the incident, police said the fire department is on the spot and efforts to douse flames continue.

More details are awaited. 

Also Read | Roof collapses after massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kolkata

