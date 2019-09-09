FAKE ALERT: Don't follow K Sivan on Twitter, ISRO clarifies 'Chairman not on social media'

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has no personal accounts on social media platforms.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has no personal accounts on social media platforms, the Indian Space Research Organisation clarified on Monday. The Indian Space agency's clarification came after several fake social media accounts operating with K Sivan's name emerged in large numbers, more so after the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Several social media users were seen following these fake accounts including on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ISRO said in a tweet: "It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan is operational on many Social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts."

It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan is operational on many Social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO does not have any personal accounts.



For official accounts of ISRO, please see https://t.co/DKhLvUwK1P — ISRO (@isro) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, ISRO had another good news to deliver today. Vikram Lander has been found safe and intact, which increases its chances of coming in contact again.

Here are the official accounts of ISRO you can follow:

https://www.twitter.com/isro

https://www.facebook.com/ISRO

Youtube ISRO Official

