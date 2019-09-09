Monday, September 09, 2019
     
  FAKE ALERT: Don't follow K Sivan on Twitter, ISRO clarifies 'Chairman not on social media'

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has no personal accounts on social media platforms, the Indian Space Research Organisation clarified on Monday. The Indian Space agency's clarification came after several fake social media accounts operating with K Sivan's name emerged in large numbers, more so after the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Several social media users were seen following these fake accounts including on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 16:05 IST
ISRO Chairman K Sivan has no personal accounts on social media platforms.

ISRO said in a tweet: "It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan is operational on many Social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts."

Meanwhile, ISRO had another good news to deliver today. Vikram Lander has been found safe and intact, which increases its chances of coming in contact again. 

Here are the official accounts of ISRO you can follow:

https://www.twitter.com/isro

https://www.facebook.com/ISRO
Youtube ISRO Official

