Special court acquits former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, two ministers in case of disrupting work

Image Source : PTI Ex-Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav

A special court constituted for the hearing of matters related to MPs, MLAs and other public representatives here on Tuesday acquitted former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, two ministers -- P.C. Sharma and Jeetu Patwari, and others in a case of disrupting the work.

Advocate Sajid Ali told IANS on Tuesday: "On 27 June 2014, the Congress leaders had staged a sit-in at Bhopal's Roshanpura against the policies of the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government. The TT Nagar police had registered a case of causing a disturbance in work against Yadav, Sharma, Patwari and other Congress leaders in this connection".

Sharma and Patwari are holding the portfolios of Law and Legislative Affairs Minister, and Higher Education Minister respectively in the current Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Delivering the benefit of lack of evidence, Special Judge Suresh Singh on Tuesday acquitted all the accused persons in the case.

