Even after 72 years of independence, electricity has not reached Chhattisgarh's Trishuli village

There are around 100 houses in Chhattisgarh's Trishuli village. Locals have written to the collector and requested him for electricity supply.

New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2019 9:45 IST
Image Source : ANI

Even after more than 70 years of independence, electricity has not reached Chhattisgarh's Trishuli village.

There are around 100 houses in Trishuli village. Locals have written to the collector and requested him for electricity supply. 

"Till date electricity has not reached our village, there are around 100 houses here. Our children can't study after the sun sets due to lack of electricity," ANI quoted locals as saying. 

"We have written to the collector," they added.

 

