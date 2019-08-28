ED summons Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel in Sterling Biotech case

Image Source : PTI ED notice to Ahmed Patel's son in Sterling Biotech case

The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday summoned Congress party Treasurer Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel in connection with the multi-crore-rupee bank fraud and money-laundering by Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech. Commenting on the development, a senior official of the ED said, "We have summoned Faisal for questioning in out Sterling Biotech case tomorrow (Thursday)."

Faisal Patel will be questioned for his purported links with the Sandesara brothers (Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara), the owners and promoters of the Vadodara-based pharmaceutical firm and his statement recorded under the sections of the money laundering act.

On July 30 this year, the financial probe agency had also grilled Ahmed Patel's son-in-law and advocate Irfan Siddiqui in connection with the probe.

According to the ED officials, Sunil Yadav, an employee of the Sandesara group, has alleged that Siddiqui and Faisal Patel were allegedly given code names by Chetan Sandesara.

"Chetan and Gagan referred to Siddiqui as Irfan Bhai. Irfan's code name was 'i2' and Faisal was given code name 'i1'," Sunil had said in his statement to the agency.

He also said that Faisal Patel used to take his friends to Puspanjali Farms to party and all the expenses were borne by Chetan Sandesara.

The ED has registered a money laundering case against the Sandesara brothers and others in August 2017 after a case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 5,700 crore was filed against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigation by the ED revealed that the Sandesara brothers and others hatched a criminal conspiracy to cheat banks by manipulating figures in the balance sheets of their flagship companies to induce banks to sanction higher loans.

