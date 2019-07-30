Drunk youth kisses cop in Hyderabad during Bonalu festival celebrations | Video

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB/TWITTER Hyderabad youth kisses cop during Bonalu celebration

A video has surfaced on the internet in which a drunk youth is seen kissing a police officer during Bonalu festival celebrations. The 28-year-old man, who works at a private bank in Hyderabad has been charged with assault and taken into custody after the incident.

The incident took place at TRT Colony in Vidyanagar, Hyderabad on Sunday during the celebration of Bonalu, an annual festival of Telangana. The viral video shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses a police officer passing by, and the policeman immediately pushes him aside and slaps him.

After getting booked, the youth explained his action was done under the influence of alcohol and he had no intention of misbehaving with the cop.

Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar said they have registered a case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the banker and took him into custody on Monday.

A probe was launched into the matter and during the course of the investigation.

ALSO READ | Band Baaja Baaraat: When donkey wed donkey for good rain in Hyderabad

ALSO READ | Unani doctor held for raping nurse in Hyderabad

ALSO READ | IIT Hyderabad develops low-cost, eco-friendly solar cells using 'kumkum dye'