Driver mistakenly hits accelerator, runs car over crowd in Rajasthan | Video

A driver rammed his car into a crowd after he mistakenly hit the accelerator in Rajasthan. The incident was reported from a toll plaza in Kishangarh.

In the CCTV footage, the car can be seen standing still. Then suddenly, the driver reversed the car and then hit the accelerator, causing it to move forward in full speed. Within a few seconds, the vehicle ran over around 10 people who tried running away in panic.

There were no casualties. Those injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A car ran over people after the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator at a toll plaza in Kishangarh. No casualties reported. Police say,' Injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.' pic.twitter.com/mBeaEbZ4b2 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

Earlier in July, a similar accident was captured on camera in New Jersey when a woman rolled her car into the Hackensack River after she inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. The incident was captured in a CCTV footage.