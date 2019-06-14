Doctors' strike in West Bengal: India Medical Association to hold protest today | 10 points

Image Source : PTI Image

Across West Bengal, striking junior doctors on Thursday refused to end their stir. They are demanding adequate security in government hospitals. They defied a deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM alleged that opposition BJP and CPI(M) were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy". She also alleged that the saffron party is trying to give communal colour to the issue.

Junior doctors' strike: 10 points

Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outpatient facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a large number of private medical facilities in the state due to the strike by the doctors. Doctors are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital by a mob following the death of a patient. The India Medical Association has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors. The opposition attacked Banerjee over the impasse, with the BJP accusing her of acting as "Hitler". There was high drama as the chief minister reached the state-run SSKM hospital at around noon amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors Despite Banerjee's ultimatum, the agitating doctors continued their stir. A joint platform of doctors met Governor K N Tripathi, who appealed them to resume duties. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, however alleged that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbance and that she was "abused" by the doctors at the hospital. The TMC and the BJP are locked in a bitter turf war in West Bengal, which has been rocked by post-poll violence, with Banerjee accusing the saffron party of trying to foment trouble in the state to topple her government. The BJP has claimed that Banerjee is targeting it as she is rattled by its major gains in Lok Sabha elections. In a Facebook post, the chief minister highlighted the plight of patients in hospitals due to the ongoing strike and claimed the government was cooperating with doctors. She described the injuries sustained by the two junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital as "unfortunate". Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, Banerjee said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered to look into complaint of negligence during treatment, resulting in the death of the patient.

