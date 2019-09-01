Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
Doctor falls to death at Delhi's GTB hospital

Dr Pallav Saharia, 44, fell from the 8th floor of the hospital on Saturday evening and died on the spot.

New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2019 11:14 IST
Delhi: Doctor falls to death at  GTB hospital

A doctor died after falling from the 8th floor of government-run Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Dr Pallav Saharia, 44, fell from the 8th floor of the hospital on Saturday evening and died on the spot. Police are trying to acertain whether it is an accident or the doctor committed suicide by jumping off the building. 

Saharia's family in Assam has been informed and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

