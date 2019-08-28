Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. DGCA calls urgent meeting with Indigo, GoAir to review performance of Airbus Neo aircraft

DGCA calls urgent meeting with Indigo, GoAir to review performance of Airbus Neo aircraft

According to sources, the issues related to the A320 Neo aircraft's Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine -- which both the airlines haves been facing for years -- will be discussed at the meeting.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 12:14 IST
DGCA calls urgent meeting with Indigo, GoAir to review
Image Source : FILE

DGCA calls urgent meeting with Indigo, GoAir to review performance of Airbus Neo aircraft

Aviation regulator DGCA called an urgent meeting with Indigo and GoAir on Wednesday to review the performance of the Airbus Neo aircraft in their fleets.

According to sources, the issues related to the A320 Neo aircraft's Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine -- which both the airlines haves been facing for years -- will be discussed at the meeting.

The two budget carriers have been facing glitches in the P&W engine that powers many of their A320 planes.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also requested P&W to supply spare engines to the airlines to expedite the process of replacing the old engines.

Currently, there are around 400 A320 neo planes flying with the old engines worldwide. Out of these, 120 to 130 aircraft are flown by IndiGo and GoAir, the sources said.

IndiGo has 79 A320 neos, five A321 neos, 134 A320s and 18 ATRs in its fleet of 236 aircraft. GoAir operates 35 A320 neos and 16 A320s.

The P&W engine-powered A320 neo planes in the fleets of the two airlines have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016, which has also led to grounding of some planes.

Also Read | GoAir forgets navigation charts, flight makes U-turn at Delhi airport

Also Read |Indigo announces new domestic flights, tickets starting at Rs 2,059

Also Read | DGCA to conduct quarterly safety audit of airside facilities at airports

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story‘Excellent news’ says PM Modi after Statue of Unity features in TIME's ‘Greatest Places of 2019’ list Next StoryThane police urge Ganesh mandals to help Maharashtra flood victims  