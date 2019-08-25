Image Source : PTI Delhiites wake up to cloudy Sunday morning

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of light rains later in the day.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 was 83 per cent.

"The skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Light rains may occur in several areas. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius," an official from the MeT department said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

