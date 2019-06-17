Cloud cover, gusty winds protect Delhi from heat

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The national capital on Monday recorded the lowest temperature for June this year at 33.3 degrees Celsius, as a cloud cover and gusty winds offered a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

Light rainfall witnessed over the last two days ended a dry spell of around 20 days during which the mercury soared to as high as 48 degrees Celsius.

Gusty winds and a cloudy sky kept the mercury in check. The city recorded a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest for June this year, and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 54 per cent, it said.

Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three-four days. The mercury will hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.

According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and adjoining areas. Also, humid winds from the Arabian Sea are increasing moisture over the northern plains including Delhi.

"This moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is expected to continue for the next two to three days," it said.

