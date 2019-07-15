Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express commemorating bravery of Armymen during Kargil conflict flagged off

Monday, July 15, 2019
     
The Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express was flagged off by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi. Families of some of the soldiers who lost their lives were also present on the occasion.

New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 16:11 IST
Image Source : TWITTER ANI

The Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express with vinyl wrappings commemorating the bravery of the Indian Army personnel during the Kargil conflict was flagged off Monday on the occasion Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The train was flagged off by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi.

As many as 10 trains depicting the conflict will eventually be flagged off to mark its 20 years and Kashi Vishwanath Express was the first among them, a spokesperson of the national transporter said.

India Tv - Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express 

Families of some of the soldiers who lost their lives were also present on the occasion.

The other trains include the Brahmaputra Mail, Seemanchal Express, Gondwana Express and Goa Sampark Kranti Express.

The trains are wrapped with vinyl posters which have 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' written on them and pictorial depiction of the bravery of the Army personnel.

