Delhi University's new admission norms challenged in Delhi HC

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Delhi University's reply on why it had amended its criteria for admissions just a day before opening of registrations, on a plea challenging the new eligibility norms.

A division bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh observed that there was arbitrariness in amending the criteria a day before opening of registrations for admission.

The court asked the Centre, the Delhi University and the University Grants Commission to file a reply on a plea filed by advocate Charanpal Singh Bagri challenging DU's new admission norms for undergraduate courses.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 14.

The lawyer has said that DU's decision to amend the criteria at the last moment was in violation of the principle of natural justice.

He has sought quashing of the amended eligibility criteria. He has requested the court to continue with the admissions for undergraduate courses for 2019-20 in DU as per the old eligibility criteria. He has also sought to quash the amended eligibility criteria terming it as discriminatory and arbitrary.

The registration for admissions in DU commenced on May 30 and will close on June 14. In his plea, Bagri has pleaded the court to direct that at least one year prior notice to be given to the public at large if there is a proposal for a minor change in the prevailing admission criteria for any undergraduate or other courses.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)