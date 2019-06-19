Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. VIDEO: Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

VIDEO: Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

Sandeep Shahi, who lost his wife Pink Rani in an accident, appeals citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules. He has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 13:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Sandeep Shahi

Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police is spreading road safety awareness in a unique way. He is singing rap songs to persuade motorists to abide traffic rules.

He also buys helmets from his own money and gifts it to others. Nearly 700 helmets he has gifted till date.

Related Stories

On social media platforms, his rap is being welcomed by people.

In actor Ranveer Singh's Gully boy style, the cop sings "Apna Time Aayega" song with his own set of lyrics to promote road safety.

Sandeep Shahi, who lost his wife Pink Rani in an accident, appeals citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules.  He has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety, reported ANI.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCongress to skip all-party meeting on One Nation One Election Next Story Mukherjee Nagar Incident: Delhi HC to hear PIL for CBI probe into police assault on auto driver, son  