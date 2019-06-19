VIDEO: Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

Image Source : ANI Sandeep Shahi

Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police is spreading road safety awareness in a unique way. He is singing rap songs to persuade motorists to abide traffic rules.

He also buys helmets from his own money and gifts it to others. Nearly 700 helmets he has gifted till date.

On social media platforms, his rap is being welcomed by people.

In actor Ranveer Singh's Gully boy style, the cop sings "Apna Time Aayega" song with his own set of lyrics to promote road safety.

Sandeep Shahi, who lost his wife Pink Rani in an accident, appeals citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules. He has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety, reported ANI.

