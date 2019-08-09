Delhi rolls out pilot project for flood water storage

Delhi rolls out pilot for flood water storage

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rolled out a pilot project for natural water storage on the Yamuna floodplain.

Calling it a landmark day, Kejriwal said the project will help in making Delhi self-sufficient in water.

"Pilot project begins for natural water storage on Yamuna floodplain by removing top soil layer to create a reservoir to end water scarcity in Delhi. I sincerely thank centre particularly Shekhawat for all his support," Kejriwal tweeted.

The project envisages the creation of small ponds in the floodplains which will catch water from the overflowing Yamuna during the monsoon season.

The Delhi Cabinet had last month approved the inter-departmental committee's report on the project.

The inter-departmental committee report recommended that an amount of Rs 77,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers for leasing their land for the pilot project.

Also Read | 1.40 lakh more CCTVs sanctioned to guard Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Also Read | BJP appoints Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar as poll incharge for Delhi, Haryana respectively

Also Read | Delayed by 4.5 hours, Samjhauta Express arrives in Delhi day after Pakistan suspended train service