Delhi PWD asked to procure 1.5 lakh more CCTV cameras

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to procure 1.5 lakh more CCTV cameras and asked it to submit a daily progress report on the ongoing installation.

At a meeting with PWD officials, he also reviewed Mohalla Clinics construction work and asked for their completion at the earliest, according to a government statement.

On the installation of CCTV cameras, the Chief Minister asked the PWD to expedite the process and seek necessary approvals for the installation of nearly 300,000 CCTV cameras in residential areas.

"CCTV cameras' installation is an important step, speed it up," the Chief Minister said.

The Delhi government has been installing CCTV cameras since last month as per the poll promise by Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

On Mohalla clinics, he said construction work, hiring of doctors, para-medics and procurement of medicines be done simultaneously to make the new clinics functional at the earliest.

ALSO READ | Next month: Delhi to Katra within 8 hours, second Vande Bharat Express launch soon

ALSO READ | Use drones to identify water logging sites in city: Delhi High Court

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal promises free safety kit to workers cleaning Delhi sewers