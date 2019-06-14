Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Son of a retired Delhi Police Sub-inspector kills friend over loan

A hardware engineer, 36, allegedly assaulted his friend over Rs 1 lakh and locked him up in his car. 

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 20:49 IST
A hardware engineer, 36, allegedly assaulted his friend over Rs 1 lakh and locked him up in his car. When his friend died, he dumped his body near Red Fort. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh didn't reveal much details since the investigation is under progress. 

According to an Indian Express report, the accused, Ajay Singh Raghav, lives in North East Delhi's Ghonda and workks for a private company in Pitampura. 

A senior police officer said,“the incident came to light when police found a body lying in a pool of blood behind Red Fort. An FIR was registered and we started investigation.” 

