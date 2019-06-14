Son of a retired Delhi Police Sub-inspector kills friend over loan

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A hardware engineer, 36, allegedly assaulted his friend over Rs 1 lakh and locked him up in his car. When his friend died, he dumped his body near Red Fort.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh didn't reveal much details since the investigation is under progress.

According to an Indian Express report, the accused, Ajay Singh Raghav, lives in North East Delhi's Ghonda and workks for a private company in Pitampura.

A senior police officer said,“the incident came to light when police found a body lying in a pool of blood behind Red Fort. An FIR was registered and we started investigation.”

ALSO READ | Crime in Delhi at its peak: Five murders in 12 hours