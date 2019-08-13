Delhi police mistakes Independence Day for Republic Day complaint filed in High Court

A petition was moves in the Delhi High court on Tuesday after the Delhi Police seeking direction against the misprint in the recent advisory issued by the Delhi Police regarding Independence Day.

The advisory issued by the South district unit of Delhi Police was regarding the guidelines issued for officers on duty on Independence Day.

However, the notification said "Republic Day" instead of "Independence Day", apart from in the heading.

Manjeet Singh Chugh, in his petition said that such human errors showed that the notifications issued by the Delhi Police "are not read and checked by the senior officers", thereby causing such errors.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar. The matter has been listed for Wednesday.

