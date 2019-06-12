Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, flight operations suspended | Updates

Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, 'intense rains' predicted

Delhi has been witnessing severe heat wave conditions for the last few days. With a powerful dust storm on Wednesday evening, weather agencies have predicted intense rains in Delhi-NCR in the next few hours. The skyline turned dark as the dust storm hit the region. Flight operations at the Delhi airport have also been suspended due to the severe dust storm.

Delhi Weather sudden Change. Dust storm hope followed by Rain soon. pic.twitter.com/o3xA6hUdOG — Delhi Candid (@DelhiCandid) June 12, 2019

According to SkyMet, isolated dust storm, rain and thundershowers are expected later today. These activities are expected to lower the night temperature. However, from tomorrow, temperatures might rise marginally with no sudden spike in mercury. The private weather forecasting agency also said that the heat wave condition will also not make a comeback.

With a fresh Western disturbance approaching the hills, a fresh spell of rain and thundershowers might be seen around June 15 and 16. SkyMet said temperatures then will be less than 45 degrees celsius with isolated pockets remaining below 40 degrees celsius. The easterlies will continue as a trough and are moving across the south of Delhi. These winds will now allow the temperatures to go up, which means relief for Delhiites for another three to four days.