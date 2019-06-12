Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, flight operations suspended | Updates

Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, flight operations suspended | Updates

Delhi-NCR dust-storm Updates: A severe dust-storm hit Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, following which flight operations at the Delhi Airport have been suspended. Intense rains have been predicted in the next few hours, according to SkyMet. Follow for more updates.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 20:08 IST
Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, 'intense rains' predicted 

Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, 'intense rains' predicted 

Delhi has been witnessing severe heat wave conditions for the last few days. With a powerful dust storm on Wednesday evening, weather agencies have predicted intense rains in Delhi-NCR in the next few hours. The skyline turned dark as the dust storm hit the region. Flight operations at the Delhi airport have also been suspended due to the severe dust storm.

According to SkyMet, isolated dust storm, rain and thundershowers are expected later today. These activities are expected to lower the night temperature. However, from tomorrow, temperatures might rise marginally with no sudden spike in mercury. The private weather forecasting agency also said that the heat wave condition will also not make a comeback. 

With a fresh Western disturbance approaching the hills, a fresh spell of rain and thundershowers might be seen around June 15 and 16. SkyMet said temperatures then will be less than 45 degrees celsius with isolated pockets remaining below 40 degrees celsius. The easterlies will continue as a trough and are moving across the south of Delhi. These winds will now allow the temperatures to go up, which means relief for Delhiites for another three to four days. 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story PNB admits staggering loan defaults of Rs 25,000-crore Next StoryAll Waqf properties to be geo tagged: Naqvi  