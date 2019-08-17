Delhi-Noida Metro: Blue Line-Aqua Line interchange walkway to be inaugurated tomorrow

Blue Line-Aqua Line interchange walkway to be inaugurated tomorrow

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) and Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) have brought good news for the commuters who travel from Blue line to Aqua line or vice versa. A walkway to connect the interchange metro stations of Blue and Aqua lines will be inaugurated tomorrow (August 18).

The walkway, stretching about 300 metres, has been constructed between the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line and the Sector 52 station on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, a Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) spokesperson said.

Currently, commuters have to cross the distance between the two stations on foot and without any protection from rains or blazing sun. The new walkway is sure to help travellers.

"The walkway will be inaugurated by Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and K Sanjay Murthy, Additional Secretary to the MoHUA and Chairman of the NMRC, in the presence of NMRC Managing Director Alok Tandon," he added.

A fleet of 10 solar-powered e-rickshaws, which will carry passengers free of cost on the stretch, will also be flagged off on the occasion, the official said.

The citizens, who have been demanding a skywalk-like corridor between the two interchange stations in order to avoid double frisking and security check, had earlier raised concerns over security on the stretch during evening hours.

