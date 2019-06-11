Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Women travelling to and from NCR destinations may get fare exemption on Delhi Metro: Transport Minister

Women travelling to and from NCR destinations may get fare exemption on Delhi Metro: Transport Minister

The government has extended the last date for receiving feedback on the proposal from stakeholders to June 30. Earlier, the feedback was to be collected till June 15.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 10:39 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image 

Women travelling in the Delhi Metro to and from NCR destinations may get benefit of the AAP government's fare exemption scheme if their boarding or de-boarding station lies in the national capital, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Monday. 

The government has proposed to allow free ride to women in public transport buses and Metro trains in view of their safety.

Related Stories

Delhi Metro trains run across Delhi and also connect NCR destinations including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana and Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"We can do this for such women commuters travelling between Delhi and NCR destinations," Gahlot told reporters.

The Transport department and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are preparing a detailed report on the proposal.

The transport department was directed by Gahlot to prepare a Cabinet note on the proposal by June 11. 

The government has extended the last date for receiving feedback on the proposal from stakeholders to June 30. Earlier, the feedback was to be collected till June 15.

Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said around 3,700 suggestions and opinions of the people were received through email till Monday.

The transport minister said that the report of DMRC was awaited. There was no major issue as far as implementing the fare exemption in public transport buses was concerned, he said.

Electronic ticketing machines being used by conductors in DTC and Cluster buses will have to be slightly modified so that a woman passenger could be counted while showing no fare charged for her commute, he said.

The Delhi government plans to provide subsidy to the public transporters, including DMRC, for fare exemption to be given to women passengers.

Also Read | Noida Metro cards sale dipped, commuters blame lack of seamless connectivity, high fare

Also Read | Delhi Government: Bus and metro travel to be made free for women

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryTweets now part of 'optics' for new Cabinet Ministers Next StoryWest Bengal: BJP claims party worker killed for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', TMC denies charge  