Delhi man accuses vagabond of theft, is stabbed to death

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, allegedly by a vagabond, after he is said to have accused the latter of theft, police said.

The deceased, identified as Manoj, was stabbed to death on Wednesday by the vagabond Saheer, who is absconding since then. Manoj suspected him of stealing a water pump from his house.

"We received a police control room call at around 8.19 p.m. regarding the stabbing of a person at the night shelter-cum-deaddiction center in Bapu Park area. A team was rushed to the spot which found that a stabbing incident had taken place at about 7.30 p.m. in which one Manoj had sustained eight stab injuries. Manoj's family had taken him to AIIMS trauma centre," said Parminder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Manoj was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

During the investigations, Manoj's uncle Sonu disclosed that Manoj had gone to the night shelter as he suspected the vagabond to have stolen the pump from his house and an altercation ensued between the two.

"In the evening Manoj again went to the night shelter to inquire about the theft. This time, Saheer stabbed Manoj and fled. Manoj and the accused were known to each other. We have registered a case under the appropriate sections of law. Several teams have been deployed to apprehend Saheer," Singh added.

