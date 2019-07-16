Delhi: High Court disposed petition on Adhaar-based voting system

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking the implementation of Adhaar-based Election voting system. The system will ensure maximum participation of the citizen in elections.

The petition also claims that this implementation will help in curtailing fake, duplicate and fabricated votes. The High court has also asked the Election Commission to decide on representation in accordance with law within eight weeks.

More details awaited.

Delhi HC disposed of a petition seeking implementation of Aadhaar Based Election Voting System to ensure maximum participation of citizens in election & to curtail fake,fabricated & duplicate votes.Court has asked EC to decide on representation in accordance to law within 8 weeks pic.twitter.com/aWNeNdp1M5 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

