Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
Delhi: High Court disposed petition on Adhaar-based voting system

The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking the implementation of Adhaar-based Election voting system. The system will ensure maximum participation of the citizen in elections. 

New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2019 12:19 IST
The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking the implementation of Adhaar-based Election voting system. The system will ensure maximum participation of the citizen in elections. 

The petition also claims that this implementation will help in curtailing fake, duplicate and fabricated votes.  The High court has also asked the Election Commission to decide on representation in accordance with law within eight weeks. 

More details awaited. 

 
 

 

