Image Source : PTI Delhi government offers fancy, VIP registration numbers for 2-wheelers. (Representative Image)

Two-wheeler riders in Delhi can get registration mark of choice, including VIP and fancy numbers through E-auction by paying up to Rs 50,000, a notification issued by the Delhi government on Thursday said.

The Minimum Reserve price for '0001' is Rs 50,000, while bidding for numbers from 0002 to 0009 will start at Rs 30,000. For numbers between 0010 and 0999, 0786, 1000, 1111, 9999 and 7777, the transport department has set a base price of Rs 20,000.

Other less popular pattern-based numbers like 0100, 2222, 8888, 6666 will be sold from Rs 15,000.

The numbers will be allotted to the two-wheeler buyers through e-auctions. For any other registration number of a person's choice, the base rate will range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

An individual can also retain its old registration number after purchasing a new vehicle by paying 10 per cent of the minimum reserve price of the category of the number or Rs 2,500, whichever is higher.

"Congratulations... owners of two-wheeled vehicles can now get registration mark of choice (fancy number) through E-auction. One more step towards eliminating corruption and making the system more transparent," tweeted Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

