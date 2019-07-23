Delhi: Five arrested for firing at woman in Dwarka

Representational image

The Delhi police have arrested five people including two contract killers in connection with a murderous attack on a woman in Dwarka, the police said on Tuesday.

On July 11, a woman in her late 30s was shot at by two bike-borne assailants. The incident occurred near the Radisson Hotel in Dwarka. The woman identified as Kiran Bala was driving her car when the attackers shot at her at around 8 in the morning.

One of the bullets struck Bala in the neck which left her unconscious and her car hit the footpath. She was rushed to the Venkateshwara hospital and is now out of danger.

Police have recovered the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.

