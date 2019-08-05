Kejriwal backs government decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, hopes for peace to be restored

Monday, August 05, 2019
     
Aam Admi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has supported the government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his support for government's decision on revoking Article 370 and 35A and bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- 1. Jammu and Kashmir and 2. Ladakh.

New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 13:46 IST
Kejriwal said, "We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in the Parliament, government's decision to scrap articles 370 and 35A. Shah also announced the government's decision of bifurcating the state into 2 Union Territories. 

The announcement was unprecedented as these temporary provisions on Jammu and Kashmir had been carried on for almost 70 years.

