Delhi BJP leaders meet LG Anil Baijal, demand expediting regularisation of illegal colonies

A delegation of BJP's Delhi unit met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday and urged him to expedite the process of regularising over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the regularisation should be done in such a manner that no further obstacles come in its way. "We met the Lt Governor to discuss with him the status of the regularisation process," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who was present in the meeting, said the delegation urged the Lt Governor for expediting the process of regularisation. Former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel said that he will launch a campaign and visit the unauthorised colonies to make its residents aware of the prevailing issue.

A rally of those living in unauthorised colonies will also be organised at Talkatora Stadium, he said. "Kejriwal is offering lollipop to residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the city, saying it will be regularised and registration of houses will be done. But, he did not do anything for five years," Goel said.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP on the BJP leader's comments. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will have ownership rights of their properties and claimed that the Centre has "agreed" to the AAP government's proposal in this regard.

Goel said that the unauthorised colonies will be regularised only when the BJP is in the power at the Centre, state and municipal corporations. "Changes in relevant rules including master plan through coordination of the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations can not be challenged in the court. If BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will possible," he said.

He also rubbished Kejriwal's assertion that the AAP will win all the 70 Assembly seats in the next year's Delhi elections. "Let alone 70, he will not win even seven seats because there is a different atmosphere and Delhi people understand that only a BJP government which works according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies can develop the city," Goel said. Kejriwal on Friday had said that the AAP will win all the 70 seats in the Assembly elections next year.

