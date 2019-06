Defence Ministry initiates process to shortlist Indian partners for construction of submarines worth Rs 45,000 crore

The Ministry of Defence has initiated the process to shortlist Indian partners for construction of six submarines worth around Rs 45,000 crore under Make in India in Defence sector.

The Government on Thursday issued the Expression of Interest for shortlisting of potential Indian Strategic Partners (SPs) for “Construction of six Conventional Submarines” for P-75(I) Project of the Indian Navy.