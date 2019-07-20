Image Source : PTI Defence Minister to visit Jammu and Kashmir today

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on a daylong visit on Saturday.

Defence sources said that Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, during his visit to all the three regions of the state on Saturday.

"The Defence Minister will pay homage at the War Memorial in Drass. He will visit the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region to review the preparedness of the deployed troops. He will also visit the Valley and review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) there.

"During his daylong schedule, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate two bridges in Samba and Kathua districts," a statement issued on Friday said.

This will be Rajnath Singh's first visit to Jammu after he took over as the country's Defence Minister. He had visited Ladakh and the Valley as the on June 3.

Also Read | After 20 years of Kargil, India awaits defence reforms

Also Read | Defence minister, DRDO chief discuss formation of task force to avoid accidents in ammunition depots

Also Read | Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express commemorating bravery of Armymen during Kargil conflict flagged off