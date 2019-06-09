Sleepwell founder, ex-MP Sheela Gautam dead at 88

Image Source : FACEBOOK Sleepwell Founder And Ex MP Aligarh Sheela Gautam died at age of 88.

Sheela Gautam, a four-time BJP MP from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and the founder-chairperson of the famed mattress company Sleepwell, has died in the national capital, officials have confirmed. She was 88.

Gautam, who was not keeping well from the past six months, died late on Saturday night. She was admitted to PSRI hospital in Delhi on May 16 after she complained of breathing problems.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled her death and on Sunday said, she was a leader admired by everyone who actively led the constituency towards progress.

"She also always helped the poor and the needy. We have lost a popular leader whose shoes no one can fill," he added in his condolence message.

The former MP, whose funeral will be conducted on Monday, is survived by her son Rahul Gautam, daughter-in-law Namita Gautam, and daughter Rajul Gautam.

She entered politics with the Congress in 1980. In 1991 she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and became an MP for the first time.