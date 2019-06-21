Dalit activist and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Ravan detained by Ghaziabad police

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chandrasekhar Ravan

The president of Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, Chandrasekhar Ravan has been detained by Ghaziabad police in Sahibabad area.

The Dalit social activist was detained over a disputed land of a Mosque in Indirapuram area. He was detained while he was heading to meet the people after sacred Friday evening Namaz.

Amid a quarrel between Ravan's supporters and the police, the cops succeeded in taking the party president into the custody.

Lawyer by profession, Ravan came into limelight after he announced to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

However, he found no support from either the opposition parties like Congress or the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party.