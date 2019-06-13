Cyclone Vayu may hit Thatta in Sindh province of Pakistan

Image Source : PTI A crane lifts a boat from the shore to move it to a safer place ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Vayu, in Veraval, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Not only in India but in Pakistan too, cyclone Vayu may have its impact. Arrangements to cope with it reviewed at a meeting in Sindh, on Wednesday. The city administration reviewed at a meeting the arrangements for the implementation of a contingency plan.

The contingency plan was made jointly by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administrations, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, DMCs, Pakistan Navy, cantonment boards, and other relevant departments, reported Dawn.

Official sources said that a senior official of the Met department briefed the participants in a high-level meeting on the weather situation, telling them that the tropical cyclone Vayu was expected to hit Thatta and other parts of the province on June 16-17, it added.

Under the influence of the system, Karachi might have a spell of rain and heatwave.

Meanwhile, in India, Cyclone Vayu has changed its course and is unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat, but it will cause heavy rain in several coastal districts of the state, officials said on Thursday.

"It (Cyclone Vayu) may not make landfall. It will only skirt the coast. It has made a small deviation. But, its effect will be there with strong winds and heavy rain," Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Rajeevan told PTI.

IMD Additional Director General Devendra Pradhan said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast.

"It has taken a slight westward movement. It will move parallel to the Gujarat coast," he said.

The cyclone was expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast by Thursday afternoon and was likely to move along and parallel to the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

