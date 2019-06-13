Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Cyclone Vayu: Airports Authority of India says no damage so far to airport infrastructure in Gujarat

To avoid disruptions and damages to infrastructure, the AAI has suspended flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla for 24 hours starting midnight Wednesday.

New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 13:26 IST
The impact of cyclone Vayu has been milder at most airports in Gujarat and there has been no damage to aerodromes' infrastructure so far, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said Thursday.

Citing updates given by airport directors, the AAI said effect of the cyclone has been milder at most of the airports of Gujarat.

"No damage to any airport infrastructure or facilities has been reported so far. Situation is normal at Surat, Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, Diu, Porbandar and Bhavnagar airports," it said in a statement Thursday.

These airports are currently witnessing a wind speed between 30 to 40 kilometre/hour gusting up to 60 km/hr and the situation is being closely monitored, it added.

The situation was discussed by AAI officials at a review meeting held through video conference.

According to the AAI, a decision on resumption of flights from these airports would be taken after next review meeting in the afternoon.

The severity of cyclone Vayu remains a threat for Gujarat's coastal areas even though the cyclone has changed course and is unlikely to make landfall in the state.

