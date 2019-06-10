Monday, June 10, 2019
     
Crowd of 500 men forces woman dancers to strip during cultural event in Assam, organisers arrested

It was alleged that the organisers had sold tickets to people at very high rates claiming that the troupe was coming from Coochbehar in West Bengal to perform strip dances on Friday.

Guwahati Updated on: June 10, 2019 14:06 IST
A mob of over 500 men allegedly tried to force woman dancers of a troupe to strip during a cultural programme in Assam's Kamrup district, following which police arrested two persons involved in the incident, officials said Sunday.

The two men, Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan, were arrested on Sunday after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by the cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme, which was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits.

The dancers of the group were heckled by the spectators who demanded that they strip and dance, according to the FIR.

The dancers managed to escape from the programme at Asolpara and their vehicles were also pelted with stones, it added.

It was alleged that the organisers had sold tickets to people at very high rates claiming that the troupe was coming from Coochbehar in West Bengal to perform strip dances on Friday.

Police said further investigations are underway and a hunt is on to nab others involved in the incident.

