Cops beat a boy who knocked down into a woman's house in Gujarat

A video of Gujarat's Morbi is getting viral on social media. In the video, the police are brutally beating a boy in public, who is identified as Farooq.

Ahmedabad Published on: June 29, 2019 21:02 IST
A video of Gujarat's Morbi is getting viral on social media. In the video, the police are brutally beating a boy in public, who is identified as Farooq.

Farooq recently got parole. He is charged with 52 offenses including robbery and assaults. 

As he came out on parole, Farooq sabotaged woman's house. 

The victim gave the information to the police. 

On Friday, Farooq has been taken to the police custody, after which the police beat him in the middle market to teach him a lesson.

Watch video | 

