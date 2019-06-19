Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Congress to skip all-party meeting on One Nation One Election

PM Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday invited Presidents of all political parties with representation in Parliament on June 19 and members from both Houses on June 20 to interact and exchange views with the government. 'One nation, one election' proposal may get discussed in this meeting.

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 14:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi along with Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday that his party will not attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the 'one nation, one election' proposal.

Gogoi, MP, told the media in Parliament: "As far as I know, our party is not attending the meeting."

Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday invited Presidents of all political parties with representation in Parliament on June 19 and members from both Houses on June 20 to interact and exchange views with the government.

Besides the Congress, leaders of many other opposition parties are also likely to skip the meeting called by Modi.

These include DMK President M.K. Stalin, Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

